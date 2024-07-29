BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on August 2nd

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ZEB traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$36.88. 881,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,771. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$29.14 and a 12 month high of C$37.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.60.

