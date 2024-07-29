BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting C$21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,488. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.33. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$17.82 and a 12 month high of C$21.62.

