Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on August 15th

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UNGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$79.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$63.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BEI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.