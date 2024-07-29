Bokf Na Boosts Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,469,000 after buying an additional 240,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $455,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after buying an additional 410,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,758. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

