Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

HII traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $199.11 and a one year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total transaction of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.