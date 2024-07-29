Bokf Na Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $927,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,036. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

