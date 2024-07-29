Bokf Na Has $1.33 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2,172.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.45. The stock had a trading volume of 149,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.16.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

