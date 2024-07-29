Bokf Na Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $288,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Nucor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 271,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average of $175.69.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.29.

Read Our Latest Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.