Bokf Na Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Edison International were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.90. 348,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,325. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

