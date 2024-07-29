Bokf Na Has $750,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 184.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Etsy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 513,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

