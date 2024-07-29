Bokf Na Purchases 852 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,796 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

LUV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,197. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. Melius reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

