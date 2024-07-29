Bokf Na Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.53. 32,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.46 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.97 and a 12 month high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

