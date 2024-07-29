Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bokf Na grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 394.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.45. 8,189,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,864,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

