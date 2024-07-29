Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. 1,078,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.99. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

