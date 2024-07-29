Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,199,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,373. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $278.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.83.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.