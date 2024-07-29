Bokf Na Sells 12 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $41.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,048.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,817. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,877.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,911.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

