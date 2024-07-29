Bokf Na Sells 2,914 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.76. 644,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,219. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.56.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

