Bokf Na Sells 54,971 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 54,971 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,446. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

