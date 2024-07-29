Bokf Na Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $815.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $721.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.17. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $834.52.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 65.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.