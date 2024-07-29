Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $82.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.76.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock worth $4,624,453 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 16.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 459.1% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 59,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 48,820 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $74.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

