Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 492,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BOX opened at $28.03 on Monday. BOX has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.86.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
