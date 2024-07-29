BP Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 28,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the typical volume of 20,023 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BP by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,714,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

