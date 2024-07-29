Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,600 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 1,114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.5 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

BMBLF remained flat at $10.60 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Brambles has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

