Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Target Price at $74.60

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5,350.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $88.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.