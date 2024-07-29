Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price at $114.29

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Shares of HLNE stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
