Brokerages Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Target Price at $114.29

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 50.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 427.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

