Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $92.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Brown & Brown traded as high as $99.47 and last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brown & Brown

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.