Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 88.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,568 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

