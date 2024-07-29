Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVVBY stock traded up C$2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$62.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.59. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$44.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.83.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $1.7799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.