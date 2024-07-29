Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bank and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 24.42% 8.82% 0.88% First Community Bankshares 28.30% 11.33% 1.74%

Dividends

Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cadence Bank pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Cadence Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 6 5 1 2.58 First Community Bankshares 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cadence Bank and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cadence Bank presently has a consensus price target of $33.79, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.78%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.19 billion 2.78 $542.30 million $3.13 10.71 First Community Bankshares $174.62 million 4.71 $48.02 million $2.71 16.54

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Cadence Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats First Community Bankshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

