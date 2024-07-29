Caesars Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 21,740 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average volume of 14,778 call options.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,365. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

