Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Calavo Growers Stock Performance
Shares of CVGW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. 37,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.50.
Calavo Growers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CVGW
About Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calavo Growers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.