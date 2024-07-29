Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Short Interest Update

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,500 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. 37,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Calavo Growers has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

