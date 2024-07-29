Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives $46.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,689,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $30,128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at about $11,405,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.