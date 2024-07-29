Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $106.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

