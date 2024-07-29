Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$52.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ATZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$45.52. The company had a trading volume of 167,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,381. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold 207,054 shares of company stock worth $7,790,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.