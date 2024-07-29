Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.55

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.55 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 1283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments Trading Up 1.1 %
Canadian General Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.
About Canadian General Investments
Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.