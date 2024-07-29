Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.55

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$39.55 and last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 1283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian General Investments from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market cap of C$825.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

