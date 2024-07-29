Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $162.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $213.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

