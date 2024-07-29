Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Up 54.5% in July

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Price Performance
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $26.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5751 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th.
