CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23,438.93

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and approximately $23,438.93 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,007.18 or 0.99747908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006883 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00071022 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.16442087 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $33,295.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars.

