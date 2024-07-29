CB Financial Services’ (CBFV) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ CBFV traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $127.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,985 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.39% of CB Financial Services worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

