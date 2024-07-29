CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.17

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $86.17, with a volume of 2095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,545 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,114,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBIZ by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

