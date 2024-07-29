Ceeto Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

FLR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.18. 1,056,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,977. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

