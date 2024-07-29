Ceeto Capital Group LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.56. 8,891,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,169,120. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.