Ceeto Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of C traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,661,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,551. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

