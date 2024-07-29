Ceeto Capital Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.07.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,917,371 shares in the company, valued at $111,280,136,449.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 677,917,371 shares in the company, valued at $111,280,136,449.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,578,798 shares of company stock worth $777,670,357. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 3,117,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,749. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $185.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

