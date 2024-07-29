Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kevin O’Byrne Acquires 110,000 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 110,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($186,368.34).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 130.95 ($1.69) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.66. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 123.35 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s payout ratio is 579.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.20) in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 155 ($2.00) in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.25 ($2.21).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

