Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kevin O’Byrne Acquires 110,000 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Kevin O’Byrne acquired 110,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £144,100 ($186,368.34).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 130.95 ($1.69) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.66. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 123.35 ($1.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Centrica’s payout ratio is 579.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
