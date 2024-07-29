Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 123643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Century Lithium Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$40.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

Get Century Lithium alerts:

Century Lithium (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.