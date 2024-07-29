Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Up 85.3% in July

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 85.3% from the June 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 47,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. Chanson International has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

