Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.93.

Shares of CHTR traded up $8.93 on Monday, reaching $376.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.14. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

