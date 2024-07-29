Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 1.6%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.33 and last traded at $155.38. 1,070,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,760,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.67.

The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 775.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

