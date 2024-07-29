Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.